Vasco’s doctor explains Riquelme’s injury: “Total rupture” | vasco

Vasco had already informed that Riquelme suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee and will have to undergo surgery. This Thursday, the club’s medical director, Gustavo Caldeira, explained that the left-back had a total ligament rupture and will be out of the field for about nine months. There is no timetable for when he will be operated on.

– Total rupture of the left knee, image exam has already shown. Possible surgical treatment, but it has to go through physiotherapeutic treatment to decrease the edema before, however. He won’t be back until next year, probably at the end of the first semester.

Riquelme felt his knee in the second half of the match against Ituano, last Tuesday, but as Vasco had already made all the substitutions, the side remained on the field. Gustavo Caldeira told how the decision for the athlete to remain in the game worked.

– Keeping or not in the field is very difficult. A complete exam takes 15 minutes, there it is impossible, so it depends on the athlete. We asked the athlete, he preferred to come back, and we followed him. When he was on the field, I went again, I asked him how he was, he said he was ok. He even sprinted to the bottom line. But the diagnosis on the field is very difficult, we depend a lot on the athlete’s perception.

The doctor explained the situation of other athletes who are in the medical department. The concern of the Vasco fan is with Figueiredo, who missed the last game due to a calf muscle problem. See Gustavo Caldeira’s statements below:

– Regarding Figueiredo, he had edema in the calf, in one of the muscles. Whether or not he will be present for Saturday’s game will depend on today. He will introduce himself, make an assessment. There’s still a training session tomorrow, it will depend on today.

– It’s very delicate to control his work and at the same time let him work. In some moments they won’t see him on the field to work indoors and we’ll take it that way. In worse times he will be absent.

– On a very mild tendinopathy scale, well below Gabriel. It is released.

– He is super good, makes me want to pick him up and play on the field, impressive the way he is training. There are some percentages of strength, balance, to release it safely. If it’s not 100% for the next game, I’m sure it will be for the next ones.

– Ulisses had a delicate injury, he already trains for some periods with the group, he already works hard, he hasn’t felt pain for some time, this is good for us. Soon he will definitely be back. Miranda looks like she was still training, strength levels and fat percentage are good, she won’t give us any trouble, no. Just wait for the punishment time. He’s already performed well and we still have two months to work with him.

