vented! Yasmin Brunet makes unexpected revelation and exposes: “Extremely evil”

On Thursday afternoon (21), influencer Yasmin Brunet used her Twitter account to make a revelation about criticism involving her personality. At the time, surfer Gabriel Medina’s ex-wife admitted that she actually changed some of her opinions, as the comments claim.

As a justification, Brunet explained that he no longer trusted anyone. Without naming names, she did not give further details of what would have motivated her outburst: “You say that I have changed and I have really changed. I don’t expect the best from anyone anymore. I’m not good vibes. I don’t see anything pink. I’ve changed a lot because of the amount of shit I’ve been through that you guys have no idea. I guess after everything that’s happened lately I don’t trust anyone. Never again,” she told her.

In the profile, Brunet also hinted that he would have confided information to a friend, but his trust was betrayed: “Trust your intuition and don’t expect the best from anyone. […] One of the things that is missing the most these days: word. It’s not for nothing, but a woman can be absurdly mean when she wants to… How many snakes created. Imagine you opening up to a person, telling everything, they give you ‘support’ and then go from behind and shit everything… More proof not to trust anyone,” she wrote.

Yasmin Brunet and João Guilherme are caught kissing

Last Monday (18), during the birthday party of singer Luísa Sonza, actor João Guilherme and Yasmin Brunet were caught exchanging a few kisses, and became the main subject on all social networks.

However, despite the viral records, none of the artists commented on the affair and so far, have not responded to rumors of a possible romance.

