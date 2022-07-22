“Very happy to hear of the interest”: Wendel opens the game about Flamengo – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Volante renewed with Zenit (RUS) and frustrated Fla’s onslaught

To 24 years old, Wendel was one of the two main targets of the Flamengo for this international transfer window. Zenit’s steering wheel (RUS) even opened conversations with Rubro-Negro to hear the proposal of the Fla, but always made it clear that he intended to renew with the Russian club. However, upon learning of Mengão’s interest, the Brazilian did not hide his happiness in an interview with Jornal O Dia.

— I was very happy to hear of the interest of the Flamengo. Anyone who knows me knows that I do dream of playing for the club and I have a lot of respect for the fans. The last few days have been intense with possibilities that have arisen for the season. My managers came to Russia and we talked to the limit to choose the path to pursue my career said Wendel.

Wendel was revealed by Fluminense, but he is a declared fan of the Flamengo, which gave Mengo a little more chances to advance in the negotiations. On the other hand, the midfielder never wanted to leave Zenit and even said he had been talking to the Russian board for months to discuss renewal. This extension of the bond, therefore, took place this Thursday (21). The steering wheel will remain in Saint Petersburg until 2027.

The Zenit athlete is not the only one in the crosshairs of Flamengo for this transfer window. At the same time that I was talking to Wendel, the red-black board was negotiating with Wallace, midfielder of Udinese (ITA). The 27-year-old is still in talks with Mais Querido and was not even listed for the friendly of the Italian club this Thursday (21), against Bayer Leverkusen (ALE).

After losing Andreas Pereira, to Fulham (ING), and Willian Arão, to Fenerbahçe (TUR), the midfield sector was lacking. Precisely because of this need, Marcos Braz and company are looking for more midfielders to reinforce the cast of Dorival Júnior.