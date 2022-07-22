Victor Pecoraro’s ex cries and vents after the actor’s affair







Love triangle came to light after Renata Muller’s friend did live exposing ex-friend, Rayanne Morais Photo: RD1

Renata Mullerex-wife of Victor Pecoraropublished an outburst video after the actor’s alleged betrayal with his friend, Rayanne Morais, come to light. Victor confirmed the relationship and even said that Ray was not to blame, but rather “a broken marriage for years”.

The influencer appeared crying in Instagram stories, said that the decision to end it was difficult and that she even blamed herself for what happened. Renata, who had two daughters in her 13-year relationship with Victor, said that this is the beginning of her liberation.

“Ball forward. In a way, it was good [a exposição pública do caso] for me to free myself from this situation and move on. I know it won’t be easy, as it hasn’t been. Those were horrible days I spent, the worst of my life so far,” he said.

The model also said that she intends to move on from now on. “From today I know that things will start to progress and improve, day by day. I know that I have taken the first step towards my liberation and my healing”, she concluded.

Actor denies cheating

Victor Pecoraro admitted to having lived an affair with Rayanne and says he was wrong to get involved with someone else before officially separating. “She was not part of the past,” he assured her. According to the actor, he admits that he was wrong to start a new relationship before the divorce papers were signed, but the decision to separate had already been made before the two began a romance.