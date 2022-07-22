VIDEO: Child falls from sixth floor and is saved by man passing on the street

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on VIDEO: Child falls from sixth floor and is saved by man passing on the street 2 Views

A girl escaped a tragedy last Tuesday (19) in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, China. The child fell from the sixth floor of a building and was saved by a man who was walking down the street at the time.

read more: Woman is burned in square and dies because of the noise of autistic son; understand

The man was talking on the phone, accompanied by a woman, when he realized that the child was about to fall out of the window. Security cameras captured the exact moment of the accident. The video posted on Twitter shows the exact moment of the fall. In the images you can see the man positioning himself to catch the child.

In an interview with the local press, the man commented that the girl had something in common with his daughter, their name is Xinxin, which means “trust”. In the video’s comments, many people praised the man’s attitude. The child had no health problems.

Do you want to send an agenda suggestion to RIC Mais? Describe everything and send your photos and videos via WhatsApp, clicking here.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

New identity card begins to be issued on Tuesday; see how it will be

The National Identity Card (CIN) will begin to be issued next week, on Tuesday (26), …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved