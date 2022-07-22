VIDEO: Child falls from sixth floor and is saved by man passing on the street

A girl escaped a tragedy last Tuesday (19) in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, China. The child fell from the sixth floor of a building and was saved by a man who was walking down the street at the time.

The man was talking on the phone, accompanied by a woman, when he realized that the child was about to fall out of the window. Security cameras captured the exact moment of the accident. The video posted on Twitter shows the exact moment of the fall. In the images you can see the man positioning himself to catch the child.

A young kid fell down from the 6th floor in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, on July 19.

Fortunately, a passer-by hugged the baby bravely,

saved the kid,saved a family👏 pic.twitter.com/8YCyDbmuOp — Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) July 21, 2022

In an interview with the local press, the man commented that the girl had something in common with his daughter, their name is Xinxin, which means “trust”. In the video’s comments, many people praised the man’s attitude. The child had no health problems.

