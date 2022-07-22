Video: Crater opens into pool and ‘sucks’ two people; one died | World

Reproduction: Social Networks Crater opens in the middle of a swimming pool in Israel

A pool was swallowed by a crater that formed at the bottom of the building, sucking all its water and dragging two people into the crater that formed next. One of them managed to escape with minor injuries, but the second was carried away by suction and ended up dying.

Search teams arrived at the scene, in the town of Karmei Yosef, and found the body after a complex rescue operation, which took four hours and required the assistance of cameras attached to the rescuers’ helmets while they were underground, according to the portal. The Times of Israel.

A 30-year-old man was sucked into underground tunnels.

A crater formed in the center of a swimming pool in Karmi Yosef village when more than 50 people were inside. Israel pic.twitter.com/JPySlk0zCa — SHORTSNEWS (@shortsnewsworld) July 21, 2022

To make the rescue, agents had to build a support structure to keep the surface of the pool from collapsing further on them before they could locate the missing man’s body. The incident took place during a pool party held for employees of a private company.

Crews sent to the scene also helped rescue a 34-year-old man who managed to get out before being washed away. He suffered minor injuries to his lower body and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

According to YNetNews, a member of the rescue team reported that the pool was at risk of collapsing, with the structure having to be reinforced as part of efforts to locate the man.

“The extraction was complicated and difficult for the team,” said one of the rescuers. “The tunnels under the structure have diverged into smaller tunnels, which could compromise the integrity of the building.”

Professor Shmuel Marco, from Tel Aviv’s geophysics department, said he believed the sinkhole was not the result of a geological fault, but of poor planning.

“It’s likely that the water seeped under the pool and eroded the soil that was there,” he said. “There are no known natural sinkholes in this area. The fact that a sinkhole appeared just below the pool indicates that it was a human occurrence and that the water that leaked out of the pool caused the floor to become muddy or a hole to appear and anything above could just collapse.”

