Video of Leonardo kissing another woman goes viral on the web; advice says it’s old

An Instagram profile specializing in talking about the lives of celebrities published a controversial video this Thursday, the 21st. The recording shows the singer Leonardo meeting a fan in a very intimate moment.

According to the publication, the video would have been recorded nine years ago behind the scenes of an event. At the time, Leonardo was already married to Poliana Rocha, his current wife and mother of singer Zé Felipe.

The video begins with the singer hugging a woman in a red dress, quite tightly. The two even whisper in each other’s ear and turn to the camera. When he realized that he was being recorded receiving kisses from the girl, Leonardo said loud and clear that he “couldn’t film”.

The video was deleted shortly after it was published, but it was replicated on other pages. By the comments, the fans did not like the posture of the singer.

Sought, Leonardo’s press office stated that it is a video older than nine years, but did not know when it was recorded. The team also said that this type of behavior is common in Leonardo’s relationship with fans.

“It’s very common for fans to run in and throw themselves at him, and he will never mistreat and push anyone,” the rep said.

See the moment: