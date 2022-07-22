Video shows screams and widespread beating at Disney park

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 58 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Video shows screams and widespread beating at Disney park 0 Views

Park security had to separate the groups and take those involved to a reserved place.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Deolane’s advisor exposes rotten and detonates Yasmin Brunet after outburst on the web: “You spoke the real thing, right”

Entertainment After the incident went viral, Deolane and Dayane took a stand; Kadu Rodrigues, in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved