Video shows screams and widespread beating at Disney park

Park security had to separate the groups and take those involved to a reserved place.

247- A video released on Thursday (21) shows two groups of tourists fighting amidst much screaming at the Magic Kingdom, one of Disney’s theme parks, in Florida. According to WDW News, a website specializing in theme parks, the fight took place last Wednesday (20) and involved members of two families. The report is from the G1 portal.

The confusion would have started because of a disagreement in line at the PhilarMagic show, when a girl who left her cell phone outside came back to get the device.

Two groups of tourists were involved in an altercation at a Disney park in Orlando, Florida. The confusion would have started when a person tried to return to the line of an attraction, after realizing that he had left his cell phone outside and had gone out to get it. pic.twitter.com/gen3vQ68g1 CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — BandNews TV (@bandnewstv) July 21, 2022

When trying to re-enter the queue, a member of the other family involved did not let her pass and pushed her away. When the show ended, the family in matching outfits (red shorts and white t-shirt) were waiting outside, where the argument started, which ended up turning into a brawl.

Also according to WDW News, park security had to separate the groups and take those involved to a reserved place to collect depositions. People left with cuts and bruises and members of both families were banned from Disney parks.

“We came across the fight, and it looks like it took about two minutes for security to arrive,” a witness told Fox News. In the video, in addition to the general confusion, it is possible to see that the security guards are slow to arrive.

