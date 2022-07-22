Visitors exchange name-calling and punches at a Disney park in Orlando

Two families staged a general fight, with exchanges of punches and curses, inside the Magic Kingdom park, part of Disney in Orlando, Florida. The video of the confusion, amid the “enchanted world”, was successful on social media, with Cinderella’s castle and the attraction of Peter Pan in the background.

The fight took place on Wednesday (20) and was interrupted by park employees, according to Fox 35 channel. It would have started after a woman left the line at Mickey’s PhilharMagic, which features a 3D show with the most famous characters from Disney, to retrieve a cell phone left in the car.

Upon returning to the attraction, another family would have tried to prevent the tourist from “jumping” the line to meet her relatives. She spoke about the incident with family members, who decided to wait outside for people who confronted the woman, according to the British tabloid Daily Mail.

“We don’t think it’s cool for you to push my little sister,” one of the men said to the other family, starting an argument that ended in screams and an exchange of aggressions.

“It took about two minutes for private security to arrive. The police arrived five minutes after that,” a witness told Fox Florida.

One of the men involved in the melee had to be taken to hospital with a laceration to his face. The other visitors had only minor injuries.

Three of them were arrested for bodily harm, local police told Fox News. Many of the videos of the fight posted by witnesses on social media were taken down hours later, but this is not the first such record in the park.

In May, authorities in the area confirmed to Fox 35 that a woman suffered a hemorrhage after hitting her head on the ground during a fight on the park’s grounds, during a dispute over a place to watch the famous Disney fireworks show.