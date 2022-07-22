Volkswagen Kombi almost got a new design in Brazil

True to its original format since it was launched in the world in 1950 until its death in Brazil in 2013, the Volkswagen Kombi almost went through exclusive visual changes for our market. While in Europe the brand received the second generation in 1979, here we have the second incarnation for much longer.

But that didn’t mean that Volkswagen didn’t think about changing the Brazilian Kombi. Surprisingly, Luiz Veiga, former designer of VW Brasil, revealed on his Instagram profile a project to restyle the Velha Senhora. The look would be for the 1997 line and show that she might have lost her original sympathetic face.

In his profile, Luiz Veiga reported: “I swear we tried. During my career we tried to upgrade the old lady, but in the end, the new safety requirements put an end to production of one of the smartest work cars of all time.”

The first proposal showed rounded headlights, but fried egg style like the Porsche 911 of the 996 generation. The second proposal has headlamps similar to those of the Polo Classic and double front grille, with the top fillet without the arrow lights, while the second low turn on the headlights. In common with both Kombosas is the wraparound plastic bumper with lower air opening.

Changes to the rear were not revealed, but Volkswagen would make changes there as well. The most interesting thing is that the Kombi would get a real interior. The proposal shows a less inclined steering wheel coming from the Gol and a fully plastic panel with rounded lines.

The Old Lady would get a better finish with a larger analog instrument panel, buttons on the side and more space for the radio. Even the glove compartment would gain a cover and become double, with the right to a new air outlet on the side. Shift knob would be changed, as would the parking brake.

