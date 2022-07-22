Wanessa Camargo’s ex, Marcus Buaiz celebrates birthday with famous: ‘I’m reborn’

About to turn 43, Marcus Buaiz anticipated his birthday celebrations and gathered famous guests for the party at his house, in Espírito Santo, last Thursday, the 21st. Thiaguinho, who is a friend of Wanessa Camargo’s ex-husband , even gave a straw with one of his songs. To those present, Buaiz thanked them with a speech.

read more: Priscilla Alcântara tries to deny affair with Vitor Kley, but singer delivers: ‘We are enjoying ourselves’

“Home is an important place, we only receive special people, who somehow represent something important in this life. Each one of you here today represents a lot in my life. Today, I am being reborn”, said Marcus.

Read too: On the eve of debuting the program ‘Pipoca da Ivete’, a 50-year-old singer tells how she deals with menopausal libido: ‘I have my artifices’

Carlinhos Maia was another celebrity present. In addition to filming the pagode show, the comedian only praised his friend and showed that he was moved. Álvaro Garnero described the relationship with Buaiz as a brotherhood. Thiaguinho also took the opportunity to say how much he loves Buaiz.

see more: Together on tour, Seu Jorge and Alexandre Pires praise partnership and bet on ‘past life relationships’

“You are so important to us, big brother. How wonderful to be with you in a special moment”, said Thiaguinho.

On social media, the capixaba shared his good wishes and thanked, once again, for his presence. This Friday morning, Buaiz showed the company of his children, fruits of the relationship with Wanessa, in a special coffee.

“Countdown,” Buaiz said.