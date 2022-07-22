War in Ukraine: Russia’s new plans for the conflict

A Ukrainian soldier with a Himars rocket system

Credit, Getty Images



US-supplied ranged weapons changed Moscow’s calculus, says Lavrov

Russia’s military focus in Ukraine is no longer “only” the east, said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In an interview with Russian state media, he indicated that Moscow’s strategy had changed after allied countries provided Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Russia would now have to push Ukrainian forces even further from the front lines to ensure its own security, he argued.

His comments came after the United States announced that it would provide Ukraine with more long-range weapons.

