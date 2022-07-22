what is Tenório’s dark secret and what does he hide from his past

Recently, tenorio (Murilo Benício) surprised the fans of Pantanal, when he burst into tears after a viola circle played by José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeiras). With that, many viewers began to wonder what the real secret of the farmer.

Recently, Murilo Benício took advantage of an interview to comment on Tenório’s perversity. “If I were to defend Tenório… I would say he is a survivor. Son of a cold buoy, he saw his parents die in a car accident… he was in the back of a truck going to work in the sugarcane field. A very harsh reality, he was 13 years old when his parents died”, says Murilo. These scenes have not yet aired in the telenovela, but some flashbacks must air on the plot.

As in the song by Tibério (Guito) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater), Tenório was the son of day laborers. His parents died because of Josenildo Telles, a truck driver who lost control of the vehicle. The accident took the lives of many, but Josenildo escaped. The boy killed the driver and then fled. According to the song, he felt remorse when he met the driver’s son, also a child. The crime is being investigated by Roberto (Cauê Campos), Tenório’s son.

After that, the story of revenge was perpetuated in the following generations. Tenório made a fortune and became the cold and calculating man he is today. “He also became a very crude person, with very questionable values. A guy who first of all thinks about surviving, the attitudes before reaching that goal are unreal, for people who watch from outside… it’s interesting because it exists [homem assim] quite”explained Murilo Benício.