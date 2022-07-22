What is the highest IQ in the world ever recorded? Find out now!

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

We must tell you: the highest IQ in the world ever recorded It’s totally amazing and you’ll be really blown away by the number!

If your IQ is between 85 and 115 points, know that you are well aligned with the majority of the population. On the other hand, a score above 130 is a positive sign of exceptional intelligence, and any number above 160 means that you are a true genius.

But, what would be the highest IQ in the world ever recorded? Find out below!

Highest IQ in the world ever recorded: know the score!

According to Guinness World Records, the highest IQ in the world is 228. This is the highest ever recorded in the entire world population.

READ MORE: The 7 main characteristics of an intelligent person: How many do you have?

This IQ belongs to the daughter of a German and Italian immigrant, Marilyn you Savant, who was born in St. Louis (Missouri), in the year 1946. Her advanced cognitive abilities have always been a source of surprise to everyone since her childhood and she already had levels of adult intelligence at the age of 10.

With that, in the 1980s, she decided to show the level of her intelligence to the Guinness World Records committee. For this, two tests were used: the Mega Test and the Stanford-Binet. And that’s when she demonstrated the highest IQ in the world ever recorded.

She even surpassed the IQ of famous scientists such as Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein. However, whether vos Savant still continues with that title is another conversation.

READ MORE: 5 examples of emotional intelligence that everyone should have – Check it out!

This is because, in 1990, the Guinness stopped with the category, stating that IQ tests were not so reliable to prove that there is only one record holder. Which means that some participants may have scored a higher IQ than you Savant in the last 32 years.

However, his intelligence remains something unquestionable. And instead of studying quantum physics like some Genius IQ people, vos Savant is a columnist for parade since the year 1986.

So, among her work, readers are invited to propose logic puzzles for her to answer in the column “Ask Marilyn”, and in 2008, she created the puzzles Numbrix.

Did you like this article? Check out several similar ones here at Travel Routes!