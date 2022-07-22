What is the likely lineup of Atlético-MG to face Corinthians?

Atlético-MG receives Corinthians next Sunday (24), in a direct confrontation for the second place in the Brazilian Championship. Galo arrives for the match without a coach, as the club chose to fire Antonio Mohamed this Friday morning (22).

Therefore, the lineup for Sunday’s game is unknown. Despite this, the trend is that some athletes spared in the draw against Cuiabá such as Hulk, Mariano, Allan and Nacho return to the starting lineup of alvinegro.

Probable Atletico MG vs Corinthians

Everson, Mariano, Rabello (Nathan), Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Hulk and Keno.

What is the likely lineup of Corinthians to face Atlético-MG

For the confrontation, Timão will have the return of coach Vitor Pereira, who served suspension in the 3-1 victory over Coritiba. Defender Balbuena, who recently returned to the club, is already regularized and can make his debut against Galo. The side Rafael Ramos, suspended, will be absent for the duel.

Probable Corinthians vs Atletico MG

Possible squad: Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Roni, Cantillo, Mycon and William; Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto