What Lula does with Tebet is fascism, says Ciro when criticizing PT’s approach to the MDB

The PDT candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, accused former president Lula (PT) of not having democratic behavior in the dispute for the Planalto Palace. For the pedetista, his opponent seeks to destroy “democratic organizations” that are not allied with the PT.

Ciro’s statements were made on Wednesday 20, at a press conference, shortly after the PDT unanimously approved his candidacy during the party’s national convention in Brasília.

As examples, the candidate cited the conversations that Lula has with members of the MDB and the break between the PT and the PDT in Ceará, announced on Monday 19.

“I have been shocked by Lula’s absolute lack of democratic behavior in trying to destroy party organizations,” said Ciro at the PDT’s national headquarters. “What Lula is doing with Simone Tebet is fascism. Enlisting a band of MDB thieves to take away the senator’s right to be a candidate is pure fascism,” she added.

According to the pedetista, in Ceará, the breakdown of the alliance between the parties, which had lasted 16 years, had the participation of the former president. In the state, the PT defended the reelection of the current governor, Izolda Cela (PDT), but the pedestrians opted for the former mayor of Fortaleza, Roberto Cláudio.

In the PT’s assessment, the choice was “political folly”. As for the PDT, what happened was an “attempt at undue interference”.

In reply to Capital Letter, Ciro stated that the breakup by PT has not yet been officially communicated and that he intends to maintain the alliance. However, earlier, federal deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE) confirmed that “the decision wounded the alliance to death”, because “it went too far, the crystal broke”.

“What is happening is the following: Lula decided to disregard any and all ethics and scruples to destroy all parties”, declared Ciro. “He called Rodrigo Neves [pré-candidato do PDT ao governo do Rio]my brother [senador] Cid Gomes, Weverton [Rocha, pré-candidato ao governo do Maranhão]Carlos Eduardo [pré-candidato ao governo] from Rio Grande do Norte and tried to operate in Ceará as well”.

In the evaluation of the pedetista, Lula tries to “invade the autonomy of the PDT to choose the candidate”.