where are Guilherme de Padua and Paula Thomaz

The murder of Daniella Perez is the subject of a documentary series on HBO Max after 30 years. The actress, daughter of writer Glória Perez, was killed with scissors on December 28, 1992 by then-actor Guilherme de Pádua and his accomplice Paula Thomaz.

“Brutal Pact” promises to break down the details of the case. The production has five episodes and features testimonies from different people who followed the crime.

Even out of jail, neither of the two convicted of the crime appear in “Brutal Pact”. “We made this decision: this documentary is not a place to give us space to listen to the two who were convicted of the crime”, said Guto Barra, one of the directors of the series.

Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz were married at the time they murdered Daniella Perez. The two went their separate ways after leaving prison.

1 / 6 Daniella Perez was at the height of her career when she was murdered in 1992 by Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz. She was the protagonist of the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, written by her mother, Glória Perez. Playback / TV Glovo two / 6 Daniella was married to actor Raul Gazolla. To the documentary “Brutal Pact”, she said that she had a fit of fury when she discovered her wife’s death. reproduction 3 / 6 Playwright Glória Perez was Daniella’s mother and wrote the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, in which her daughter worked alongside Guilherme de Pádua, the murderer. reproduction 4 / 6 Actor Stênio Garcia was very close to Daniella Perez and twice played the actress’s father in soap operas. On Instagram, the artist posted photos with her, mourning her death. Reproduction/Instagram StenioGarciaOficial 5 / 6 Guilherme de Padua was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the death of Daniella Perez. However, he only spent seven in prison as he received parole. Today, he is a pastor and married to Juliana Lacerda. Reproduction/Facebook/Juliana Lacerda 6 / 6 Paula Thomaz, ex-wife of Guilherme de Pádua, was pregnant at the time of the crime and was an accomplice. She was sentenced to 18 years and six months, but only spent seven. reproduction

William of Padua

The trial took place five years after the crime. Guilherme de Padua was sentenced to 19 years in prison, but remained in jail for only seven before receiving parole.

According to the newspaper Correio Braziliense in November 2021, he became pastor of an evangelical church in Belo Horizonte. The former actor maintains a private profile with 34,000 followers on Instagram.

He even deleted social media in mid-2021. After resuming the accounts, he shared a video on YouTube highlighting the reasons.

“I did this to respond to a request from a pastor who advises and guides me. My life already involves many difficulties. It was a difficult period to communicate on the internet”, he said.

Guilherme de Pádua argues that social networks were important for showing what he was currently doing. “In people’s minds, they might think I was doing something wrong.”

“I know about my past, nothing will erase or correct it. Today, all my strength is dedicated to doing something that has a positive or beneficial sense”, he concluded.

The former actor is married to makeup artist Juliana Lacerda. According to Folha de S. Paulo, she recently shared a video on social networks stating that Guilherme de Pádua was not the author of the crime.

Paula Thomaz

Guilherme de Padua’s ex-wife was sentenced to 18 years and six months in prison for being considered an accomplice. She was pregnant with the former actor at the time the crime took place.

After six years in prison, Paula Thomaz began to serve her sentence in a semi-open regime, changed her surname to Nogueira Peixoto and graduated in law, according to columnist Paulo Sampaio, from UOL TAB. She married lawyer Sérgio Rodrigues Peixoto, had one more daughter and lives in Rio.

According to Notícias da TV in January this year, the Justice of Rio de Janeiro determined that Paula Thomaz and Guilherme de Pádua pay an indemnity of R$ 480 thousand to the author Gloria Perez, Daniella’s mother.

According to the report, the execution of a pledge of the current apartment of Paula and her husband was ordered. They try to reverse the decision citing lack of resources.

Paula Thomaz and Guilherme de Pádua avoid looking at each other on arrival at the Rio Forum for trial, in 1997 Image: Patrícia Santos/Folhapress

