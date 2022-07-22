Which banks have the most complaints in Brazil? See if yours is on the list

The Central Bank released, this Thursday (21), a ranking with the 15 banks that had the most complaints from customers during the first quarter of 2022 in Brazil. The survey was released late, due to the recent strike by the institution’s servers. The main complaint made by consumers was about irregularities regarding the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy and legitimacy of operations and services related to cards and internet banking applications.

Another criticism that tops the list is about inadequately offering or providing information on payroll loans. Problem associated with scams, transactions not recognized by account holders are also on the list of main complaints, informs the Central Bank. There are also situations related to the use of Pix, customer service centers and improper charges.

To assemble the ranking, the Central Bank divided the number of valid complaints received by the number of bank customers and then multiplied the result by 1,000,000.

ranking

See below which financial institutions led to dissatisfaction in Brazil.

  • C6 Bank

  • BTG Pactual / Banco Pan

  • Inter

  • BMG

  • Santander

  • Bradesco

  • Credit Market

  • Original

  • PagBank – PagSeguro

  • Federal Savings Bank

  • Bank of Brazil

  • Itau

  • Votorantim

  • Nubank

  • midway

