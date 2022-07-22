Whindersson forgets current advertising with iFood and says he doesn’t even have the app

Whindersson Nunes made a gaffe this Wednesday (20/7) by saying that he doesn’t even have the iFood app downloaded on his cell phone, while he has an advertising contract in force with the company. When making the tweet, the comedian was quickly confronted by his followers, who reminded him of the commercial partnership he has with the app.

“Last month I paid R$ 8 thousand reais in stones for the garden, detail, I don’t have a garden. Today, I was evicted from a place I never set foot in, R$16,000 worth of iFood and I DON’T HAVE THIS APP, I eat the same food every day at the same times”, said the comedian in vent to the controversy of eviction in which he was involved.

Moments after Whindersson’s publication, his fans asked him about the advertising he repeatedly appears doing for iFood and he clarified: “I don’t advertise iFood, I’ve done it once, punctually, and that’s it.” However, the partnership proves to be so effective that he was once again questioned by internet users, since it is quite common to be impacted by iFood ads, starring the comedian, in the intervals of Youtube videos.

“iFood reading this tweet from their poster boy who doesn’t let us watch a video in peace without the commercial appearing”, said an internet user.

“THE [propaganda] of Whindersson is still on the air and is on YouTube all the time. The issue is not whether he uses it or not, the issue is that it is annoying for the guy to be on the air advertising the brand and disdain it. It’s a lack of ethics”, commented another profile.

According to sources in the LeoDias column, the influencer’s contract with iFood is not only in force, but between the lines Whindersson practically acts as an ambassador for the company.

Our report sought out the press office of iFood and Whindersson Nunes, who have not yet issued a statement on the case.

