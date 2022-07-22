





Whindersson Nunes pronounces after eviction order: “I never set foot” Photo: Playback/Instagram

the comedian Whindersson Nunes spoke out after the eviction notice which received. The youtuber was accused of not paying the rent of two commercial rooms located in a condominium in the Pinheiros neighborhood, in the city of São Paulo.

“Last month I paid 8 thousand reais in stones for the garden, detail, I don’t have a garden. Today I was evicted from a place I never set foot in; R$ 16 thousand of ifood and I don’t even have this app, I eat same food every day at the same times”, Whindersson vented on his Twitter profile, on Wednesday night, 20.

According to the youtuber, half of the monthly cost he has is related to “it costs nothing for you”. “Every audio I listen to on whats, depending on the time of the audio, will cost me between R$1,500 and R$3,000,” he said.

The humorist’s advice said in a statement published on social media that the artist’s administrative management is done by an outsourced company and that Whindersson only learned of the existence of the properties through the media. The note also states that all measures to settle any pending issues have already been taken.