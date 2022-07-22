Whindersson Nunes pronounces after eviction order: “I never set foot”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Whindersson Nunes pronounces after eviction order: “I never set foot” 1 Views




Whindersson Nunes speaks out after the eviction order:

Whindersson Nunes pronounces after eviction order: “I never set foot”

Photo: Playback/Instagram

the comedian Whindersson Nunes spoke out after the eviction notice which received. The youtuber was accused of not paying the rent of two commercial rooms located in a condominium in the Pinheiros neighborhood, in the city of São Paulo.

“Last month I paid 8 thousand reais in stones for the garden, detail, I don’t have a garden. Today I was evicted from a place I never set foot in; R$ 16 thousand of ifood and I don’t even have this app, I eat same food every day at the same times”, Whindersson vented on his Twitter profile, on Wednesday night, 20.

According to the youtuber, half of the monthly cost he has is related to “it costs nothing for you”. “Every audio I listen to on whats, depending on the time of the audio, will cost me between R$1,500 and R$3,000,” he said.

The humorist’s advice said in a statement published on social media that the artist’s administrative management is done by an outsourced company and that Whindersson only learned of the existence of the properties through the media. The note also states that all measures to settle any pending issues have already been taken.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Young man dies during Luísa Sonza concert in Porto Alegre

Young man dies during Luísa Sonza concert in Porto Alegre Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved