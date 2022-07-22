Who can receive an installment between R$ 600 and R$ 3,000 today (21/07)? Check out how to make an inquiry

Released to a certain group of people in 2022, the Emergency Aid 2022 can continue to be consulted.

SEE HERE if you have amounts receivable through the DATAPREV website

However, some changes have taken place and the query for the amount to be received can no longer be made on the website of dataprev.

Check if you receive up to BRL 3,000 in installments here

See how to make a query below and if you are eligible to receive the benefit.

EMERGENCY AID 2022



In this round of payouts, the Emergency Aid refer to the benefit of the year 2020, which should have been released to the single parents head of householdwho were registered in CadÚnico, but were not.

In fact, it is for this reason that the benefit made available this year is known as Retroactive Emergency Aid.

The amount released, however, depends on the number of unredeemed installments and can vary between R$ 600 to BRL 3,000according to the situation of each beneficiary.

..

Emergency Aid: new rules for consultation

SINGLE FATHER EMERGENCY AID

To receive Emergency Aid as a single parent, you must meet the following requirements:

The family must be registered in the 2020 Bolsa Família register;

Have an updated record in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico);

The head of the family must be unemployed;

Have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person in the family (R$ 606) or up to three minimum wages for the whole family (R$ 3,636);

Not having a spouse or partner and;

Have at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.

DATAPREV.GOV.BR CONSULTATION 2022; SITE DATAPREV CONSULTATION EMERGENCY AID 2022

..



Consult the 2022 emergency aid by Dataprev with the Gov.br account; See the step by step – Reproduction / Federal Government



The way to consult Emergency Aid has changed.

At the moment, it is no longer possible to consult the benefit on the Dataprev portal only with CPF. This because new rules were determined by the company.

Before, it was possible consult the Emergency Aid only with CPFdate of birth, full name and mother’s name.

Now, you need to have a account Gov.Br, perform the Login and only then consult the benefit.

O Dataprev 2022 websiteYet, still available for consultation of Emergency Aid.

CHECK STEP BY STEP ON HOW TO CONSULT EMERGENCY AID IN 2022 BY DATAPREV:

Access the Emergency Aid Consultation portal (Link at the end of this article)

Click on the “Enter with Gov.br” button

fill with your Registration of Individuals – CPF

Fill in your Gov.br account password

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use personal data”, just click on “ Authorize “

“ And ready! you will be in Emergency Aid 2022 consultation panel

If you prefer, the consultation can also be done by telephone, through the number 111from Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

access to Emergency Aid Consultation Portal 2022 can be realized by clicking here.