Who is Ana Castela, from the song Pipoco, with Melody and DJ Chris on Beat

Her name is Ana Castile, but maybe you know her as the cowboy. The singer who is at the top of Spotify’s list of the 50 most listened to songs in Brazil with “Pipoco” is 18 years old, from Mato Grosso do Sul, and learned a lot on her grandfather’s farm in Paraguay.

“I learned everything on the farm: riding a bicycle, riding a motorcycle, a tractor, a car”, says Ana in an interview with splash. While talking to the report, the audio sometimes fails, as the only time the singer got in her schedule was on the road, her “home” these days.

Number 1 on streaming arrived a day before the chat and it had been a long night. She gathered with family, manager, friends and songwriters to celebrate the unprecedented achievement. In between celebrations, part of the group tattooed “#1” on their body. It was Ana Castilla’s sixth tattoo and her father’s first.

“I was at home playing with my cell phone when out of nowhere my mother starts screaming: ‘top 1’. Then I looked and said ‘let’s get a tattoo'”. The name, “Pipoco”, which means pop, was the artist’s own idea. She felt she had a promising song on her hands. To help turn it into a hit, the cowboy also had the partnership of Melody and DJ Chris no Beat. Yes, the hit mixes sertanejo, funk and electronic beats.

Melody, by the way, used the top of the charts to provoke Anitta. Even a fan of the singer “since the time she appeared as a child in Pânico”, Ana makes it clear that she has nothing to do with it. “I’m a very quiet person. She knows what she’s doing, she and her dad. And it’s okay,” she says.

Despite Melody’s strong personality in the media, the owner of “Pipoco” says that her 15-year-old musical partner, three years younger than her, is “quiet” and “nice” behind the scenes. “Very into her,” she tells her. On the day of the recording of the clip —which already has more than 30 million views— she even lent clothes to the funkeira to look more like a cowboy.

As for Anitta, Ana Castile has nothing against it. On the contrary. “Oh my God, I’ve always listened to Anitta. My childhood dream was to go to Anitta’s show”, she says excitedly. But she never saw Anitta live. “Never [foi ao show], my mother wouldn’t let me leave the house, I was very homely. Now there’s no way to get stuck.”

Not even. With eight more shows to do this month alone (today’s is in Arealva, in the interior of São Paulo), the life of the cowboy has really changed a lot. From Sete Quedas (MS) she is now living in Londrina (PR). Her grandfather’s farm in Paraguay is very far away and she hasn’t set foot on the land for a month. When she goes, she can stay for a maximum of two days.

The country singer Ana Castela, known as the boiadeira Image: Playback/Instagram

“It changed everything. I used to be a very reserved person, in mine. Today I’m not. I work with the internet showing what I do during the day. I’m living in a different house, in the big city. My circle of friends has changed. “

She, who dreamed of visiting São Paulo, has already been to the capital of São Paulo five times. She met tiktokers that she admired. She even has a circle of friends in the metropolis. The next dream is to visit Rio de Janeiro, preferably with a break in the schedule to enjoy a day at the beach. The trip starts next week.

Excited with the success, the girl uses the third person to explain her style, which should open a new phase of the sertanejo.

“Ana Castela is new. She’s a new artist. Why not mix what the people like? If you don’t like her countryman, I don’t just have countryman in my repertoire. There are many other styles of music. You can listen to me there’s something for every taste. I even made an acoustic poetry of the agro.”