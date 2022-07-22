Why is Luiza Trajano begging them to buy from her company?

Luiza Trajano, owner of Magalu, went viral when she asked consumers to go to stores in the retail chain, one of the largest in the country.

With attractive features, a promise of fast delivery, an assiduous presence in the e-commerce sector and much more, Magazine Luiza is one of the most popular companies in Brazil. Under the administration of Luiza Trajano, Magalu has more than 1,400 physical stores, distributed in more than 830 cities in 21 states.

Earlier this week, Luiza went viral after appearing in a video announcing that the network will now offer pre-approved credit for purchases in the booklet. However, while the announcement was quite interesting, another discussion stood out more.

When disclosing the news, the owner of Magalu made an appeal for consumers to go to the stores of the retail chain, one of the largest in the country. The businesswoman’s speech did not take long to draw attention, mainly because of the moment it was made. But what is the reason for the appeal? Check out!

Find out why Luiza Trajano is begging people to buy from your company

From the point of view of many people who know the company, Luiza would have no reason to ask consumers to go to Magalu stores, since last year alone, the sum of all sales made by the chain (online and offline) reached R$ 56 billion. However, the market situation is not very good.

The reason for the request of the owner of Magalu is related to the complicated moments faced by the network, caused by the high interest, which makes the taking of credit more expensive. The income and purchasing power of Brazilians affected by inflation also led the company to go through difficult periods.

The novelty may be a good option for Magalu to recover. According to the company, the customer just needs to go to one of the stores in the chain, choose the purchase in the booklet and show the video to guarantee approval.

“Reminds me of the delicious ‘carnezinho’, in installments that you can pay and you’ll still get a discount on interest. We are waiting for you. Go as soon as possible to one of our stores, please. I’m sure you will. We believe in you”, said the businesswoman.

Magalu shares

In 2020, when consumption was stimulated by the low Selic rate, Magalu had its shares traded at more than BRL 100. Since then, the company’s shares have already devalued by more than 87%, being traded today around BRL 15.

It is worth remembering that Nord Research, an independent analysis house, carried out a survey and gathered the 10 biggest falls in the stock market in recent months. Magalu appears among the companies on the list, since, since July last year, the network’s shares have accumulated a fall of 83%.

