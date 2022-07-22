William Bonner’s wife appears holding hands with him in bed

+Maraisa claims that Marília Mendonça knew she was going to die and details what the singer did: “I felt she would”

+“She sent me”, Sônia Abrão receives a message from Xuxa, exhibits on RedeTV! and confirms: “There is another side”

On instagram, Natasha Dantas shows moment with William Bonner

William Bonner was diagnosed with Covid-19 this week and had to be absent from the role of anchor and editor-in-chief of Jornal Nacional.

Vaccinated with all possible doses, he and his wife, Natasha Dantas, are taking advantage of these 14 days of certificate to update the series and rest on account of the symptoms.

On social media, Natasha shared the moment of rest next to William Bonner, in the photo shows only the couple’s hand on a bed.

Sérgio Chapelin resigns from Globo, closes with SBT and has agonizing disappointment with boycott and ex revenge “I’ll let you out”, Zezé makes an announcement, detonates in a message and confirms a new duo without Luciano Carlos Alberto decides to leave the station, signs with Globo on the sly and exposes plan: “Nobody will know”

In the caption she says: “In health and in sickness” the young men in cassock used to say. Mild symptoms. Rest and series. Long live the vaccine!”.

In the comments, fans congratulated the couple and praised them for the respect and love between the two: Improvements What a beautiful couple! God bless them”, said a follower.

SONIA ABRÃO THANKS XUXA

Sônia Abrão, a colleague of William Bonner’s profession, shared during ‘A tarde é sua’ two gifts she received from presenter Xuxa, two books she wrote in the last two years.

Sônia Abrão also shared with fans on instagram and wrote the caption thanking her friend Xuxa for sending:

“In addition to the importance of XUXA’s books in the education and awareness of children on topics such as love, equality, solidarity and the right of animals to life, there is also another very beautiful side of her work: the donation of royalties from each publication to the @aldeianissi, who serves children and families in Angola, and @santuariosdobrasil, to support sanctuaries that rescue animals in a situation of abuse!!! If you also want to donate or know more about the two projects, just access these addresses! @xuxameneghel, all applause for you!”, reported Sonia Abram.