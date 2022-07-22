With Argentina ‘cheap’, total flights from Brazil to the country should rise from 162 to 214 by the end of the year

In a scenario of devaluation of the Argentine peso, the real – even weaker against the dollar – gained purchasing power in the neighboring country. With an eye on this exchange rate advantage, tourism to the Argentina is gaining strength among Brazilians. Today, according to inprotur, the body that regulates the tourism sector in the country, airlines now offer 162 weekly flights between Brazilian destinations and Argentina. Until December, however, Inprotur estimates that this number will grow 32%, reaching 214 weekly sections.

This increase in supply comes to support a heated demand. A survey of the website Take off shows that, since the opening of the borders to receive visitors, in October 2021, there was a 200% increase in searches for travel packages to Argentina. According to the company, the cities most sought after by Brazilians are Buenos Aires, bariloche, Mendoza, Ushuaia and Cordoba.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

THE Argentine airlines it is responsible for almost half of the flights between Argentina and Brazil – in all, there are 72 fixed frequencies to six destinations within the country, including São Paulo, Curitiba and Porto Alegre. And there are several data that support the trend that there is room to expand the offer of routes to Argentina.

THE Goal also prepares an increase in the number of frequencies to Argentina later this year. The airline currently operates 27 flights to the country, which is its main international destination.

Devaluation of the Argentine currency becomes attractive for Brazilians who want to travel internationally without spending a lot of money.

As of August, the company will offer another weekly flight from Fortaleza. In November, travel to Córdoba and Rosario will resume from the airports of guarulhosin São Paulo, and the Galleon, in the river. At the end of the year, in December, it will be the turn of the capitals Christmas, Maceió, Recife and savior to offer weekly round-trip flights to Buenos Aires.

Still at Gol, the interest in traveling in both countries motivated a partnership with the local company Aerolíneas Argentinas. Together, the companies decided to create an “air bridge” from Guarulhos airport to Aeroparque, an airport in the central region of Buenos Aires, sharing eight direct weekly flights.

in the case of Latampurchases of tickets to Argentina grew 50% from the first to the second quarter of 2022. In the company, the neighboring country has remained, for years, as the main international destination sought by Brazilians.

Currently, Latam operates 29 weekly flights to Argentina, 25 to Buenos Aires and 4 to Mendoza. Sales and Marketing Director at Latam Brasil, Aline Mafra says that the company closely monitors the increase in demand for the destination and sees opportunities for future fleet allocations. “Our expectation is for sustainable growth in relation to Argentina.”

The vice president of Brazilian Association of Tour Operators (Braztoa), Fabiano Camargo, says that demand for trips to Argentina increased in the second quarter of the year, driven by winter tourism. For Camargo, maintaining this growth requires greater availability of air frequencies, which are currently below pre-pandemic levels. “This is a movement that is here to stay. Our perspective is one of growth, but it depends on the companies”, he evaluates.

Faced with a smaller offer of flights, the CVC chose to charter a plane for packages bound for Bariloche. According to the director of international products, Cristiano Placeres, the company also bets on offering lesser-known destinations, such as Salta, and cities with a focus on wine tourism. “Argentina has always been a charming destination for Brazilians. We are keeping an eye on tourists looking for trips to areas famous for producing wines and restaurants”, says the executive.