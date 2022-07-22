With five cases in the region, Franca prepares itself against Smallpox of the Monkeys

Monkeypox is getting closer and closer to France, which has not yet recorded any case of the disease. In the region, according to data from the State Health Department, five cases have already been confirmed, three in Ribeirão Preto and two in Sertãozinho.

Due to the proximity and chance of contamination of the francana population, the Municipal Health Department has already trained itself to fight the virus in the municipality.

“The Epidemiological Surveillance was trained to monitor possible cases of transmission, through epidemiological surveys, isolation and monitoring, both of people with suspected disease, as well as those who had contact”, the ministry said.

So far, the State of São Paulo leads in cases of the Monkeypox virus, with 425 confirmations. Of these, 358 were in the capital São Paulo, with no other municipality having more than ten confirmed with the disease.

According to the state health folder, all patients are being monitored by municipal surveillance and have had a good evolution in their pictures.

To prevent the increase of this outbreak in the state, the folder asks the population to avoid intimate or sexual contact with people suspected of the disease, in addition to washing their hands and not sharing personal objects.

The main symptoms of the virus are: lump in the neck, armpits and groin; fever; headache; chills; tiredness; muscle aches.



