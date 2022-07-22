With no presence of Lula, PT and federation make official presidential candidacy for 2022







Leaders of the Workers’ Party and the Brasil da Esperança party federation – formed by PT, PC do B and PV – made Lula’s candidacy official Photo: Alice Vergueiro / Estadão

The PT and the Brasil da Esperança party federation – formed by PT, PC do B and PV – unanimously made official on Thursday morning, the 21st, the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the presidency of the Republic.

The party can now submit the registration of the candidacy to the TSE, but must wait for the PSB convention, on the 29th, to also endorse the name of Geraldo Alckmin as vice.

The event in São Paulo was only “protocol” and did not count on the presence of supporters, nor Lula. The former president, who works on a campaign agenda in Pernambuco, was informed of the approval by telephone by PT president Gleisi Hoffmann.

It is the first time that a candidate for president has been nominated by a party federation – an alliance created in 2021.

This will be the sixth time that Lula runs for president. In addition to the victories in 2002 and 2006, he also tried in 1989, 1994 and 1998. In the 2018 elections, the PT candidate was a pre-candidate, but was prevented by the Justice from making the candidacy official because of convictions at the time of Lava Jato .

Lula leads the polls of voting intentions for the October election, ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro, who will seek re-election and who should have his candidacy official on Sunday, 24, during the PL convention, in Rio de Janeiro.

The electoral race will also be disputed by Ciro Gomes. The candidacy of the ex-governor of Ceará was made official PDT on Wednesday, 20th. In polls of voting intentions, he appears in a distant third position.

political violence

The death of PT member Marcelo Arruda by bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho during a birthday party earlier this month in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, raised fears that this year’s campaign will be marked by political violence. The PT’s position is to combat any attempt at intimidation.

During the officialization of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s candidacy for president at a formal event this Thursday morning, 21st, in São Paulo, Jilmar Tatto (PT) spoke with Terra’s report and stated that “the country is like this in function of having a president who encourages this type of practice”.

‘We will not accept terror’

During the officialization of Lula’s candidacy, the PT’s National Secretary of Communication, Jilmar Tatto, said that the party will not ‘accept terror’ and will keep the campaign on the streets.

“We are not going to accept terror in trying to scare the election campaign because that is what they want. We are going to continue on the streets, continue to militate and do politics in a democratic way”, said the former deputy, who was quite confident in the victory of Squid.

“We want and we will defeat Bolsonaro at the polls. He was elected several times, deputy, president, and he never questioned the ballot box, now that he knows he will lose, he does. , added Tatto.