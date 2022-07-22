With provocation to Flamengo, Botafogo announces hiring of Luís Henrique

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on With provocation to Flamengo, Botafogo announces hiring of Luís Henrique 0 Views

O Botafogo announced the return of Luis Henrique on Thursday night. With the right to provoke Flamengo, a club that was also interested in the striker, Alvinegro made official the hiring of the 20-year-old player on social media.







+ Behind the scenes: Botafogo never left the race for Luís Henrique, negotiated directly with OM and surpassed Flamengo

It is worth remembering that the Rubro-Negro was also interested and came close to signing the playerbut Glorioso arrived and negotiated directly with Olympique de Marseille-FRA, getting the release.

In the ad, the background music is “Debaixo do Meu Chapéu”, by Zeca Pagodinho. The striker celebrated the deal with Glorioso.

– I’m in charge of my destiny. Luís Castro called me and I chose to go home – said the player.

+ Botafogo arrives with Santos and takes a look at Brian Rodríguez; LAFC asks for more than R$40 million

Luís Henrique arrives on loan until July 2023 at Glorioso. Alvinegro has a fixed purchase option with Olympique de Marseille at the end of the period.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Abel evaluates the debut of reinforcements at Palmeiras and plays with the last bid in victory: “I don’t know how to explain” | palm trees

Abel Ferreira analyzed the performance of Verdão, which had the debuts of reinforcements Merentiel and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved