“With the approval of coach Abel”; Palmeiras does not stop in Veron and sends two Crias from the Academy to Portuguese football

On Thursday night (21st), the palm trees faces América-MG, in a duel valid for the 18th round of the Série A of the Brasileirão. O Alviverde Paulista leads the national competition with 33 points conquered and needs a good result to maintain the leadership of the national league.

Last Monday (18), the transfer window for the middle of the year opened and Brazilian teams are agreeing to hire and regularize some athletes. Verdão had as big names announced the attackers Merentiel and Lopez. This week, the young Gabriel Veron was traded with Porto, from Portugal.

However, the departures of young players did not stop in Veron. According to information gathered and published by the journalist Thiago Fernandesfrom the portal goal, two more Cris da Academia are leaving Verdão towards Portuguese football. These are the forward Gabriel Silva and midfielder Pedro Bicalho.

Also according to the investigation carried out by Thiago Fernandesthe loan of the two young athletes had the endorsement of commander Abel Ferreira, who welcomed the opportunity to Gabriel and Pedro win shooting and stand out in Portuguese football. The young people were loaned without option to buy to the Santa Clara- POR.

The two athletes were part of the campaign that culminated in the first title of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Juniores to Verdão, earlier this year. Two other companions of theirs are also current affairs of Palestra. Giovani should gain space after the departure of Veron and Endrick, he signed his contract with the team.