Woman goes to the bathroom to relieve herself and discovers she’s pregnant: ‘I saw both feet coming out’

A 22-year-old had no idea she was pregnant until she started giving birth sitting on a toilet in March of this year. Lucy Jones, resident of Bristol, England, reported that she was on birth control pills and continued to bleed regularly – thinking it was her period. Therefore, the girl did not even suspect the pregnancy. She had also taken two pregnancy tests during her period, and both were negative.

In the report to Kennedy News and Media, Lucy said that she led a normal life during her pregnancy, as she did not suspect anything. The young woman worked 70 hours a week and went to parties and clubs with her friends. A month before giving birth, she passed a physical fitness protocol, which included pregnancy tests, to work as a flight attendant. Ten days before baby Ruby was born, she worked long hours as a bar manager, and on the Saturday before she was born, she enjoyed a party.

“I used to go out drinking two or three times a month. I went to clubs probably 10-15 times when I was pregnant. I went to a club on Saturday before giving birth. I didn’t have a belly, I didn’t get sick and I bled every month.”explained the young woman. “I was eight months pregnant when I went to the doctor and got tested. (for the new job). The doctor examined me, pressing my stomach, and suspected nothing. I was still taking the pill. I took it every day for six or seven years.”he said. “During my workouts, I would do squats, sit-ups, push-ups, bike and lift weights”said.

Lucy gave birth to Ruby in March 2022 sitting on the toilet in her parents’ bathroom. The woman said she had had stomach and back pain the day before, but thought it was menstrual cramps as her period was approaching. The next day, she woke up, took a shower and lay in bed again. About 45 minutes later, Lucy said she felt her stomach “turn over” and ran to the bathroom. In the toilet, she heard a noise, and when she looked down, she saw two small feet sticking out.

“I didn’t feel any pain. Nobody could believe it. I felt pain in my back and stomach, but I didn’t feel any pain when I was physically pushing what I thought was poop.”said Lucy.

The young woman wrapped the newborn in a towel, placed her over the kitchen sink and told her parents to run home. An ambulance arrived along with family members, who thought their daughter had had a miscarriage. “I was hysterically screaming ‘there’s a baby’ and they figured it was a miscarriage, not that there was a full-size 3kg baby in the kitchen sink”joked.

“Dad described how he found the kitchen: it looked like a murder scene, because when I ran from the bathroom to the kitchen to get my phone, the cord snapped and blood started to leak. There was blood all over the walls, on the door, in the fridge and freezer.”, reported Lucy. Faced with the huge surprise, she assured that she is happy with the baby, and insisted that she wouldn’t change a thing even if she could.

Lucy said that soon the news spread through the family, and no one could believe what had happened. “My father called the family and when he told them, there was silence on the phone. Nobody could believe it. There are still moments where we’re like ‘wow’”, he admitted. Now, Lucy’s plan is to raise awareness of pregnancies like hers, where the woman doesn’t know she’s expecting a baby.

“This is one of those stories that you read about, but you never think it would be you, your friend, or someone you know”she explained. “You don’t believe it and you’re ashamed of other people thinking ‘how did they not know they were pregnant?’ Considering now that I’ve actually experienced it, I kind of regret thinking that way, as I now know what other people have gone through. It’s a real thing, it happens.”finished.

In an interview with Crescer magazine, gynecologist and obstetrician Gabriel Costa explained that irregular menstruation is one of the points that can make it difficult to identify pregnancy. There are also cases in which the mother does not feel the baby move, especially when she psychologically denies the pregnancy.