Woman steals ex-husband to help lover and falls into scam

There is an old saying: “all that glitters is not gold”. Many people allow themselves to be deceived by false promises from malicious people and end up experiencing delicate situations and great frustrations.

A UK woman who stole £46,700 from her husband while he slept has been tricked by a fake lover she met online.

See too:

‘World’s Sexiest Golfer’ Says He Lives in Fear

World’s oldest panda euthanized in Hong Kong

Patricia Passman, 59, better known as Tricia, sent Amazon vouchers and other funds to help a man who claimed to live in the US but was in financial trouble. He promised that the two would be together, however, it was all a scam.

Tricia lived with Tim, 66, with whom she had three children, but the two were no longer in a relationship after 40 years of marriage.

She was still a secretary at Tim’s company, Passman Pipe Inspection Services.

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh said Tricia admitted to stealing her ex-husband’s money from January 2019 to January 2021. accounting fees to pay.

Public defender Thomas Bennett, who works on the woman’s behalf, said Tricia was ashamed of her actions and was “not smart” as she was the victim of an online scam and lost her money.

Despite this, the Englishwoman was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but the sentence was suspended. Now, she will have to do 200 hours of unpaid work. Judge Jamie Hill called the defendant “naive”.