Woman uses fake document for daughter to undergo surgery at HCM, in Rio Preto

Commit a fraud or let your daughter die? This was the dilemma alleged by a 28-year-old woman, suspected of using her niece’s name and medical insurance for her 10-year-old daughter to undergo appendicitis surgery. The case was registered at the Central de Flagrantes of Rio Preto as an ideological falsehood.

According to the incident report, the girl had been complaining of severe pain in her stomach and legs since July 15. The mother says that she took her daughter to the North Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the district of Engenheiro Schmitt. The girl received medication at both sites, but it did not end her health problems.

The next day, the mother decided to seek medical help in the private network. As the girl does not have insurance, she used the data of another relative, also a child, who had health insurance. In the bulletin, she declared that, when she saw her daughter suffering from pain and without economic possibilities, there was no alternative but to use her niece’s documents so that her daughter received adequate care.

Through false data, the girl received medical care at the Unimed Emergency Room and at the Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa. In both places, the girl was only medicated and the pain continued. On Sunday, 17, in attendance at the Hospital da Criança e Maternity (HCM), also through the health plan, it was found that the girl needed to undergo urgent appendix surgery.

While the child was undergoing the procedure, HCM employees discovered the fraud and called the Military Police. The woman was sent to the police duty, while her daughter was operated on.

The mother’s lawyer, Maxwell José da Silva, claims that the client acted out of desperation to try to solve her daughter’s health problem. “She was so desperate that she even asked me to leave her alone at the police station and go to the HCM to check on her daughter. She only calmed down when she was told that she had gone all right with the surgery and the girl was fine,” says the lawyer.

The delegate on duty Daniel Carvalho Borges wrote in the police report that, at the time of registration, he did not have “minimum and secure probative support to support the initiation of a more serious procedure against the mother, as it was a complex case, whose status of necessity is, it seems, present, as well as a possible omission of the public power”.

The incident report will be forwarded to the 1st Police District of Rio Preto, where the delegate who will be responsible for the case will decide on the opening of an investigation to investigate the case.

After the incident report, the mother was released to go to the HCM to stay with her daughter. There was no medical discharge forecast for the child.

When consulted about the fraud, Unimed Rio Preto informed that it will analyze the case, because the agreement used by the mother is from Unimed in Rio de Janeiro, the former city of the woman, who moved six months ago to the interior of São Paulo.

If convicted of fraudulent misrepresentation, the mother may face up to three years’ imprisonment, a penalty that can be converted into providing services to the community, without the need for imprisonment.

Plan notified HCM

O Daily contacted the Health Department, which did not respond to questions about care at the UPA and UBS. In a note, the folder stated that the “General Law for the Protection of Personal Data prevents the disclosure of medical care and patient diagnoses”.

The Regional Faculty of Medicine Foundation (Funfarme), responsible for the HCM, reported that it took care of the girl on Monday night, the 18th, and, given the health condition, immediately hospitalized her. The companion, according to the hospital, said she was her aunt and claimed not to have the child’s original documents.

“HCM was notified by the health plan of an alleged irregularity and, after checking the patient’s data and requesting the original documentation, suspected that it was another child. The case was reported to the police, who filed a report for misrepresentation.”