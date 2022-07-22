World’s most durable electric motor ensures continuous maximum torque

mechanics

The motor for electric vehicles can have versions with or without hands.

Continuous torque motor

German engineers have come up with what they claim is the most durable electric motor ever built.

Developed to equip electric vehicles of all sizes, from cars to large tractors, the engine can run indefinitely at its highest performance point.

“Building large electric motors that deliver high performance in the short term is easy. What was missing in the market until now were durable, compact drives to make electric vehicles unrestricted for everyday use. Our new SCT electric motor is the solution,” said Martin Berger of the Mahle company.

SCT stands for “Superior Continuous Torque”: Despite being very compact and lightweight, the new SCT motor continuously delivers 90% of its peak torque capability.

This allows the use of electric vehicles of all types, each in its most demanding conditions. Classic examples are driving a tram over the peaks and valleys of mountainous regions, and the multiple starts of a battery-electric passenger car. Current automotive electric motors do not cover these scenarios efficiently.

The engine is designed to be particularly efficient within a certain rpm range. This innovation complements another technology introduced by the company last year, when it introduced an engine that runs very efficiently over a wide rpm range.

The company refers to its creation as a “wear-free engine”.

oil refrigeration

The electric motor’s superior performance was achieved thanks to an innovative oil-cooled concept, which not only makes the engine more robust, but also allows the generated waste heat to be used throughout the vehicle’s entire system.

Another gain is the extremely compact design, which reduces material costs and vehicle weight – a lighter engine requires less material during manufacture, allows batteries to last longer because the vehicle weighs less, and increases the vehicles’ net load commercials.

When designing the motor, the company opted for what is known as a “permanent excitation motor”, which makes it possible to make a very compact motor and dispenses with the transfer of energy to the rotor as “excitation current”. This makes the engine efficient and wear-free.

To generate the magnetic field in the motor, neodymium hands were used, currently the strongest permanent magnets produced on a large scale. However, as there are concerns about the supply of this rare earth element, according to the company the SCT motor can also be designed without hands, for this purpose including a non-contact transformer, which results in a slightly larger motor.





