Xbox Series S appears at R$1,568.00 at the Fast Shop

By far the best price in history!

THE Xbox Central always cover the best deals from the new console line Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and, as much as we always find prices that are close to R$2000, today, the Fast shopone of the largest electronics stores in Brazil has released an offer that is AWESOME to say the least.

the console Xbox Series S appears by BRL 1,899.00 at the PIXat sight, which in itself is already a super price, however, if you use the FAST PRIME [serviço com descontos especiais, suporte e outras vantagens] you can buy the console for BRL 1,568.57 in the act of this article. Click here to buy Xbox Series S direct from FAST SHOP.

We don’t know the size of the stock, nor how long it can last, so we recommend you to take advantage of this opportunity before it runs out.

Take the opportunity to check out our Virtual Storewith tips for TVs, Controls, Headsets, in addition to dozens of products for you to leave your Gamer corner, the way you want.

If you purchase a product or service from a link within our site, Xbox Central may earn a commission. Xbox Central is a partner of Amazon, Rakuten and other affiliates.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay up to date with all the news about Xbox.

O Xbox Game Pass ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that having allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages; O Game Pass which is the subscription game library, where you will have available a large number of titles updated every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch; O XCLOUD that allows you to play a huge list of games through a Tablet, Smartphone, Browser or Application for Windows 10 and the catalog of EA PLAYwith more than 70 games from Electronic Arts. It is worth remembering that you can sign the Xbox Game Pass ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Valid for new subscribers only.