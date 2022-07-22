Xbox Series S is for R$ 1800 for a limited time, check it out!

The new generation arrived more than a year ago, but until now prices were not helping things to take off here in Brazil (besides the lack of products due to the microchip crisis). However, the Xbox Series S just received a very good discount at FastShop: the console costs BRL 1,800 at PIX and with Fast Shop Prime), and BRL 1,900 at the regular price via PIX.

Undoubtedly, it is a very good value, especially compared to the official price, which is R$2,649. That is, it is a discount of R$ 850, a good amount and putting the product below the R$ 2,000 line. If you want to pay in installments, you can do it in 6 installments of R$ 349.56 (totaling R$ 2,097.36).

However, it may be advantageous to subscribe to Fast Shop Prime: the annual value comes out by BRL 4.90 per month (totaling BRL 58.80)which still comes out cheaper than paying an additional R$100 without Prime (and you still get free shipping, discounts on other products throughout the year, and more benefits). Check the link below:

If you’re not familiar with Microsoft’s entry-level console, the Xbox Series S has the same processor as its older brother, the Xbox Series X. What changes are a few things: the internal storage is only 512 GB, it doesn’t have input to disk, the GPU is weaker (at only 4 Teraflops, compared to the Series X’s 12 Teraflops) and it has less RAM, at 10GB (vs. 16GB on the Series X).

In other words, it brings all the benefits of the new generation (and runs all the games of the new generation) but at a lower resolution. While the Xbox Series X can reach 4K 60 fps in several games, the Series S is in the 1440p range. The 2K resolution is the console’s top performance, but it can also fall below that in some titles, such as 1080p.

In short, it’s a current console, but for lower resolutions. The exchange is in the price, which is much lower than the Xbox Series X, which costs R$ 4,349. If you still have doubts, you can see here if it is worth buying an Xbox Series S.

If you are interested, do not hesitate to buy the Xbox Series S for R$1,800.