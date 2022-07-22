Xiaomi 12 Lite with BRL 640 off on AliExpress; check out

Xiaomi is known for selling low-cost entry-level and functional intermediate phones in the Brazilian market. One of the smartphones of the Chinese company that has been gaining prominence in recent weeks is the Xiaomi 12 Lite, a device with good processing power that promises to please all audiences.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which delivers better processing power for more complex activities and games, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with the possibility of expansion via MicroSD card.

The camera set features a 108 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP macro lens. The front camera has 32 MP. The phone is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 FPS.

The battery has 4,300 mAh and support for fast charging up to 67W.

