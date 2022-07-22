You are capable? Find the cat in this curious brain exercise

A good brain exercise is one that requires attention and concentration to unravel puzzles. This is the case of the image proposed here, where you will only have to find a kitten hiding among the people.

Do not underestimate the degree of difficulty of the challenge, as it is much more work than it appears to be. However, once you locate the animal, you will never stop seeing it.

Importance of practical exercise for the brain

Guessing games, logic puzzles, optical illusions, and other riddles of this kind are great if used as brain exercises. While resolution is never straightforward, the central nervous system has to make several neural connections to find the right answer.

This type of brain exercise helps prevent degenerative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. Of course, this is not a substitute for any treatment prescribed by experts in the field. The action takes place precisely as a form of prevention and aggravation.

Where is the cat hiding in the image?

Now it’s time to look for the kitten that is hiding among the people drawn in the image. You should look for the feline that stands out from the rest. If you want to make the challenge even more fun, set a time limit for finding the animal.

Share the riddle to your friends and family and see if they can come up with the correct answer. However, if it gets too difficult, don’t worry, as the answer is just below.

Heads up! Here contains spoiler

If you’re tired of looking for the kitten, that’s okay, because it’s really well hidden. To find it, do the following:

1 – Find the woman with the red scarf in the lower left corner of the image;

2 – A little further below it, at chin height, facing the right side, will be the kitten’s head.

Ready! Now that you know where he is, you won’t miss finding him.