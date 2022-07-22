





Young man dies during Luísa Sonza concert in Porto Alegre Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Veterinarian Alice Moraes, 27, died after feeling sick while at the singer Luísa Sonza’s show, which took place at the Pepsi on Stage event house, in Porto Alegre (RS), last weekend.

As disclosed by the Lunchtime Journal, affiliated with Rede Globo in the region, friends and family say that there was negligence in the service provided by the team that was in the ambulance, which was hired by the producer of the event. The Civil Police has already begun to hear witnesses in the case.

According to Camila Rodrigues, Alice’s friend who was with her at the show, the young woman would have felt sick right at the beginning of the presentation. “She hadn’t reported anything, we were doing great at the show, enjoying it. I believe it was half an hour into the show when she told me she was going to the bathroom. She texted me at 1:59, saying she was in the ambulance and that I felt sick,” he told Jornal do Almoço.

According to her friend, upon receiving the message, she ran to the ambulance. “I found her there unconscious, sitting next to the ambulance in a white chair. I asked the nurse how she had gotten there and how she had texted me if she was unconscious, and the nurse reported that she herself [profissional da saúde] had written the message”.

Camila recalls that she then asked what had happened to her friend. “They told me they found her unconscious in the bathroom.”

Alice’s sister, who was also on the show, claims there was negligence in attendance. Andreia Moraes reported that she asked the nurse if they had given her any medication or seen her sister’s vital signs.

“And she said it wouldn’t be necessary, that they couldn’t give her medication, because she was ex-bariatric and that we had to get her out of there, because she had been there for a long time, and that she just needed to go home. to sleep”.

The sister also said that when she noticed that Alice’s vital signs had stopped, she called the medical team again. Only then would they have gotten into the ambulance to try a more efficient procedure.

“And she already had a purple mouth, she no longer had any kind of answer. Then they took me out of the ambulance to start the resuscitation maneuvers. After about half an hour two ambulances arrived, one from the same company and one from the same company. Samu. By then the police had arrived and she had already died”, the sister told TV Globo.

The result of the expertise, which should point out the cause of the young woman’s death, is expected to be released in about 30 days. The case continues to be investigated by the Civil Police.

Deputy Alexandre Vieira told the television newspaper that it is still premature to talk about negligence, as he still does not have data on the case. “We have to see the exact moment of what happened, how long it took, how many ambulances there were, what the audience was. After the hearings, after the expertise, after we have collected all the evidence, we will position ourselves and decide whether or not to indict someone. “.

Now Alice’s family and friends ask for clarification of the case.

Luisa Sonza took a stand

The singer Luísa Sonza spoke this Thursday, 21, about the death of the young woman. “I only found out yesterday about everything that happened and I’m devastated about it. My concern before was talking to the family. First I asked to find the mother or sister’s number and then come and say something publicly. I wish the family a lot of strength and hope the case be cleared ASAP,” he wrote on Twitter.

The comment was made in response to a post from a friend of Alice’s sister, who cited the fact and demanded that the singer take a position on what happened.

I only found out yesterday about everything that happened and I’m devastated by it. My concern before was talking to the family. First I asked to find the mother’s or sister’s number to come and say something publicly. I wish the family a lot of strength and hope that the case is investigated as soon as possible. — LUÍSA SONZA 👅 (@luisasonza) July 21, 2022

placements

In a note sent to Earth, Opinião Produtora, organizer of the event, says that it is very touched by what happened to the young woman and that it followed all the requirements and protocols of events. “The producer awaits the outcome of the investigation to have an elucidation of the fact. We remain available to provide further clarification”, she informed.

Transul, in turn, responsible for the ambulance that provided the emergency service at the show, did not respond to the report’s questions. However, to TV Globo, the company stated that the patient received all possible care and assistance for the occasion. According to the company, all protocols were followed.