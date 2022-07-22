Yuri Alberto highlights the Corinthians group even before the reinforcements and praises Balbuena

Corinthians added three more points in the Brazilian Championship, after beating Coritiba last Wednesday night. The new reinforcement of Timão, Yuri Alberto, made his debut against the team from Paraná and, in an interview in the mixed zone after the confrontation, talked about the arrival of Balbuena and how the squad is after the arrival of new players.

“Another great boost. It will help us a lot there in our defense, we already have very good players. So it’s another great reinforcement, we know it’s a lot of game, so we have to have more options”, began the athlete.

“The reinforcements arrived, right? The group was already very good. They had won a great victory in Libertadores and I think these reinforcements, for the final stages of the championships we are in, will be very important and will help us a lot”, finished.

Yuri was able to enter the field after having his name regularized at the IDB, last Tuesday. The striker started and played for the 90 minutes of the match, even feeling cramps at the end of the game. The performance of shirt 7 of Timão earned praise from assistant Filipe Almeida.

Corinthians is now getting ready to face Atlético-MG, a direct opponent at the top of the Brazilian Championship table. The two teams face each other next Sunday, at 18:00, at Mineirão, for the last round of the first round of the national championship.

See more at: Yuri Alberto and Balbuena.