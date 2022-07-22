Zilu Godoi is called ugly, gets angry and fires a response in the can

the businesswoman Zilu Godoi decided to comment on self-esteem on their social networks. Always very present in interactions with internet users, Zezé Di Camargo’s ex-wife sent a message to haters.

When opening a question box on her Instagram, Zilu was asked by a user if there were some people who thought she was ugly. “Some people think you are ugly”asked the internet user.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

Very direct, Zilu sent a message. “Whether you have it or not, their opinion doesn’t change my self-esteem,” she countered.

Asked if she would adopt a baby, the businesswoman explained that at her age she would not be able to experience motherhood with much vitality. “I would if I were under 40. At my age to adopt a baby, by the time he was 20, I would be very old,” she said.

“And maybe I didn’t have so much vitality to experience motherhood. I enjoyed my children a lot, I was a very young mother. And at this point in the championship, I really want to enjoy my grandchildren”, explained Zezé Di Camargo’s ex-wife.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Perrengue with documentation

Living in the United States for a little over two years, businesswoman Zilu Godoi opened her heart and vented about the distance from her family. On the occasion, the businesswoman reported the trouble she suffered with the documentation to return to Brazil.

In a recent interview given to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Portal Em Off, Wanessa Camargo’s mother spoke about missing her family on special dates.

“My heart is torn to be facing this moment so far away from my children, my grandchildren and my entire family. It is very difficult to see everyone together, and I am absent from these very special moments”, he said.

“I suffer a lot when these special dates for my family approach, and I’m here without being able to leave the US to go to Brazil,” she said.

Then, Zilu Godoi said that the pandemic caused by Covid-19 ended up disrupting the entire process to return to Brazil. The businesswoman said that she is waiting for government analysis for the release.

“I started the Greencard process at the beginning of the pandemic, but as everything was stopped in 2020, this process was only started in 2021, and since then, I am waiting for all this process and analysis by the American government to be released when leaving the USA” , said the businesswoman.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.