3 Things You Should Do After 60

From a young age, we learn that some habits are essential for our body, so that we can reach old age with as much health as possible. On the other hand, there are habits that are harmful and decrease our time and quality of life, such as drinking, sleeping late and eating poorly.

The problem is that after a certain age, the risks they present to our body are even greater, especially when they are constant in our routine. For this reason, we have prepared a list of what to do after 60so that you can take care of your body and your health in the best possible way.



Read more: Want to live beyond 90? THESE healthy habits will help you live longer

As we get older, our bodies undergo changes very quickly, so it is even more challenging to recognize any symptoms of a specific disease. Therefore, during old age, it is even more important to be aware of the signs of a possible critical problem, such as cancer, diabetes, etc. It is a phase in which even the most common problems can cause a lot of headache, such as blindness, which is often neglected due to lack of information.

Don’t Ignore Skin Changes

According to experts, older adults are more susceptible to developing skin cancer, infections and complications that lead to damage and some more serious diseases. That’s because, as we age, the epidermis and dermis become thinner, protecting us less. This way, some areas of the skin become drier, while others become darker.

Have a good nights sleep

Sleeping is as important a process for our body as eating. Therefore, both things must be done in a healthy way, the first being essential for rest and recovery. According to doctors, 8 hours of rest a day are essential to maintain an active and quality life.

do physical exercises

Of course, it can be a little more difficult to exercise after 60, especially when we have more sensitive muscles and joints. However, their importance should not be underestimated as they help keep the cardiovascular, cognitive and metabolic systems healthy. Therefore, they should be inserted into everyone’s routine, for about 1 hour a day, 5 days a week.