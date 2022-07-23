3AC founders break silence, but do not reveal whereabouts: “There are a lot of crazy people in the crypto market”

The founders of insolvent crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, have broken their silence. In an interview with Bloomberg, published on Friday (22), the two described the collapse of the business as “regrettable”, but denied that they took money from the fund before its collapse, as claimed by some clients.

The 3AC “implosion”, apparently triggered by the fall of the Earth ecosystem, has shaken the entire cryptocurrency market. Investors said the company still owes them $2.8 billion. On Monday (18), however, a court case of just over 1,000 pages revealed the existence of individual lawsuits worth about $1 billion.

The founders declined to say where they were, but one of the lawyers who participated in the telephone interview said their final destination is the United Arab Emirates, according to the text.

“Given that we had planned to move the business to Dubai, we have to go there soon to assess whether we moved as originally planned or if the future holds something different for us,” added Zhu.

The pair insist they are cooperating with authorities while trying to keep a low profile.

“There are a lot of crazy people in the cryptocurrency market who make death threats and all sorts of noise,” Zhu said. “We feel it’s only in everyone’s interest if we can be physically protected and keep a low profile.”

leverage

In the report, Zhu said the reason for the fund’s collapse was to leverage in the hope that the cryptocurrency market would recover. The fund traded Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) tokens, according to the report. One of the 3AC’s biggest positions was in the Earth ecosystem, which collapsed to nothing in May.

“What we didn’t realize was that LUNA was able to effectively drop to zero in a matter of days, and that this would catalyze an industry-wide credit crunch that would significantly put pressure on all of our illiquid positions,” Zhu said. He added that 3AC failed to identify project-related risks.

LUNA lost almost all of its value over the course of a week in mid-May, while algorithmic stablecoin UST dropped to a few cents after losing its parity with the US dollar.

Read more:

3AC was one of the biggest gamblers in the Terra ecosystem and also one of the biggest holders of GBTC, an institutional Bitcoin (BTC) product.

As a regulated product, GBTC allowed investors like 3AC to buy shares directly, giving BTC as collateral. Holders could then sell the shares over-the-counter for a premium – which yielded a hefty profit for holders and made it an attractive trade for investors.

GBTC shares have been locked up for six months, meaning falling prices have led holders to losses rather than profits. The GBTC premium changed last year, and hit a record discount in June. That meant huge losses for investors like 3AC, who amassed billions of dollars in product exposure.

The product has also lost value in recent months amid the decline of the entire cryptocurrency market. At the start of the year, GBTC shares were trading at nearly $35. Since then, however, they have fallen by 50%, and earlier this week were worth $12.

3AC continued to borrow from creditors in anticipation of a market recovery. However, Bitcoin dropped to nearly $20,000 at the end of June, causing the company’s positions to go awry and rendering it unable to repay any loans. The fund lost money on LUNA, its GBTC shares traded at a discount, and general crypto market dips caused its altcoin holdings to drop dramatically in value as well.

“This was extremely painful for us,” Zhu said, referring to the BTC crash. “It ended up being kind of the nail in the coffin.”

Three Arrows Capital was contacted by the CoinDesk report, but did not respond as of this writing.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related