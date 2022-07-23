4 apps that are draining your cell phone battery

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

When it comes to smartphones, one of the main complaints from users is about battery life. Especially those that don’t last long after a full charge.

However, we must remember that battery wear is a common thing and can happen over time. But still, there are some apps that are mainly responsible for fast downloading.

With that in mind, in today’s article, we’re going to show you 4 apps that consume a lot of battery and how to minimize this problem. So, check it out below!

Apps that use up a lot of cell phone battery – see 4 of them!

Google Maps

O Google Maps It is a GPS application and, to work properly, it demands a lot of cell phone battery. That’s because he needs to use location services frequently – functions that consume a lot of battery.

Thus, to use the app normally, but in a more economical way, it is recommended to restrict access to the location to “while using the app”.

The same applies to other GPS applications, such as Wazefor example.

TikTok

Being one of the most used apps at the moment, TikTok draws attention for being quite addictive and innovative. As a result, it makes users spend a lot of time using the platform and also using up more and more cell phone battery.

With that, a good alternative to save it is to enable the use of internet for the application only when you are going to use it. Also, clear the service cache in the device settings constantly.

WhatsApp is one of the most battery-using apps on your phone.

Without a doubt, WhatsApp is the most used application today. And that’s why it’s on this list as one of the apps that use up the phone’s battery the most.

That’s because, the platform consumes a lot of battery to send messages in audio and text, as well as in video and voice calls.

So, one of the best ways to reduce this expense is to decrease notifications and clean chats on a weekly basis.

Facebook

Finally, in addition to offering various entertainment features to users, Facebook also works in the background in several ways, such as connecting to other social networks, such as Instagram and Messenger.

Therefore, this application consumes a lot of battery, and one of the ways to minimize this problem is to set a usage limit for the app in the mobile settings. In addition, you can also disable notifications.

