5 Famous Foods That Are NO LONGER MANUFACTURED

How many times have you gone to the supermarket to buy your favorite treat and found it just disappeared from the shelves? Every year, different foods, drinks and snacks favorites silently disappear from outlets, leaving us shocked and maybe even a little shaken. So, check out this article for some foods that are no longer manufactured.

Find out which are the main foods that are no longer manufactured

Every year, food distributors pull products from shelves due to low sales, consumer safety concerns, ingredient shortages and other factors. However, that’s not to say that some customers aren’t upset when their favorite products are no longer on sale. With that in mind, remember some foods that are no longer present on market shelves today.

1. Haagen-Dazs Black Walnut Ice Cream

Although other nutty ice cream flavors such as pecan or pistachio butter became more popular, this rich variety of black nuts never achieved full consumer acceptance and was discontinued long before its allotted time.

2. Wild Cherry Gelatin

When a product lasts for generations and has as big an influence as gelatin, you’d expect one or two flavors to fade over time. Unbeknownst to the general public, one of the best flavors that has quietly disappeared from supermarket shelves has been wild cherry.

3. Guacamole Doritos

Having a version of guacamole Doritos seems absurd to some people. However, at the time of its release, this impeccable combination instantly became an overnight sensation, leaving everyone with a heavy heart after mysteriously disappearing from shelves a short time later.

4. Haribo’s sugar-free gummy bears

By replacing the artificial sweetener maltitol with the product’s original sugar in its sugar-free gummy bears, Haribo believed it had found the perfect match for its candy. However, it didn’t take long for the public to discover the downside of this product. That’s because the sweetener acted as a laxative and caused stomach damage in those who ate the product.

5. Peanut Butter Toffees

The famous Butter Toffees caramel candy produced in the 2000s the flavor of peanut butter, but overnight the candy stopped being produced. Many are still waiting for bullets to be manufactured again.