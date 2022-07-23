A target for Serie A clubs, Mailson leaves Sport and is announced by Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun | sport

Mailson officially left Ilha do Retiro. After referring the departure to Arab football, the goalkeeper was announced by Al Taawoun, from Saudi Arabia, on Friday night. This is a three-year contract, with preference to renew for another year.

Rubro-Negro will receive 500 thousand dollars (about R$ 2,748,900.00) in the complete negotiation, in which 400 thousand will go to the club’s coffers and 100 thousand – corresponding to 20% of the value – remains in the Labor Court. Sport also retains a percentage of the goalkeeper’s rights, not yet detailed by the club.

Mailson making official in Saudi Arabia

Mailson could sign a pre-contract with other clubs this month, because he only had a link with Sport until December, but he leaves Ilha traded by Rubro-Negro. The club managed to mitigate the loss by “anticipating” the departure to receive financial return.

On social media, Mailson said goodbye to Sport and thanked the club, where he started his career – at 17, without ever having passed through the base category.

– I say goodbye to Sport, which was my home for many years. Here I was born, grew up and consolidated myself for football. I thank each of the directors, players and coaching staff who made me who I am. I thank all the club employees who give their best every day. Finally, I could not fail to mention this passionate crowd that has always been by our side in the most difficult times. Eternal gratitude. Thank you, Island Lion.

In recent days, the departure had been agreed and was awaiting the signing of the contract. The transfer official appeared on the social networks of both clubs this Friday.