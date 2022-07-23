Abandoned ‘baby box’ in Japan, a controversial idea that saves lives | World

When the alarm sounds at Jikei Hospital in southwest Japan, nurses climb a spiral staircase to collect the abandoned newborns in the medical center’s “baby box”, the only one in the country, as quickly as possible.

This Catholic hospital in Kumamoto, on the island of Kyushu, created this system in 2007 that allows a baby to be abandoned anonymously. And it offers other services, such as an ID-free birth program, also unique in Japan.

These initiatives have drawn criticism from the medical center, but its chief medical officer, Takeshi Hasuda, argues that they act as a vital safety net.

“There are women who are ashamed and very afraid” for the feeling of “having done something horrible” for having become pregnant, she explains to AFP.

“A place like ours, which does not reject anyone, (…), is very important” for these distressed young mothers.

Upon hearing the alarm, the nurses try to reach the “baby box” in less than a minute, decorated with a pair of storks and equipped with a small, carefully prepared bed.

“If the mothers are still around, we suggest that they share their story,” says Saori Taminaga, an employee at the hospital.

The team seeks to ensure the health of the mothers, listening and guiding them, and encourages them to leave information that will allow the child to know their origins later on.

2 of 4 Jikei hospital worker shows the inside of the ‘baby box’ — Photo: Philip FONG / AFP Jikei hospital worker shows the inside of the ‘baby box’ (Photo: Philip FONG / AFP)

Crates for abandoned babies have been around the world for centuries and survive today, for example, in Germany, Belgium, South Korea and the United States.

His return in some European countries in the early 2000s was criticized by the UN, which considered that it went “against the child’s right to be known and cared for by their parents”.

Jikei Hospital believes, however, that its box is a means of preventing child abuse in Japan. In the country, the police recorded 27 child abandonments in 2020, and 57 children died victims of abuse in 2019.

According with the doctor. Hasuda, some foster children are “the offspring of prostitution, rape, or incest”, and their mothers have nowhere to turn.

In all, 161 babies and young children have been left at Jikei since 2007.

The system, however, continues to struggle with acceptance in Japan, mainly because of a traditional view of the family, according to Chiaki Shirai, a professor at Shizuoka University and an expert on reproductive issues and adoption.

The country uses a family registry system that includes a family’s births, deaths and marriages for generations. This pillar of the administrative apparatus also shapes views on the family structure.

This “fixed in Japanese society the idea that whoever has given birth to a child must raise it”, to the point where children are considered almost “property” of the parents, explains Shirai.

“Abandoned children, whose registration indicates that they have no family, are heavily stigmatized,” he adds.

3 of 4 Belongings of one of the children that was left in the ‘baby box’ in 2007 — Photo: Philip FONG / AFP Belongings of one of the children that was left in the ‘baby box’ in 2007 — Photo: Philip FONG / AFP

Despite the anonymity offered by the system, child protection services often try to find the family of abandoned children in Jikei.

In this way, about 80% of them discovered the identity of their family, and 20% found their parents, or relatives.

The hospital also offers a maternity telephone service, which receives thousands of calls a year, and an unidentified birth program, aimed at avoiding unattended home births.

Although it has hardly been used so far (only two births have taken place this way), this system is also not unanimously approved, and the government, without declaring it illegal, did not want to regularize it.

Chiaki Shirai points out that women who use the baby box, or give birth without identification, are often criticized for not having chosen other alternatives such as abortion, which is legal in Japan but very expensive.

Society prefers to blame women, and their “motivation” to sympathize with, or help them, “is low, or entirely non-existent,” laments Dr. Hasuda.