Abel, on the use of Endrick in the professional: “It will depend on him, not on me”

by Eduardo Luiz

7/22/2022, 9:34 am

(Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

In the press conference he gave after the victory over América-MG, coach Abel Ferreira was asked about using Endrick in the top team. Yesterday morning, when he turned 16, the boy signed the first professional contract.

Commander Palmeirense began by saying that the striker will not have any privileges: “First I have to say that he is injured, which happens very often in the under-20s, and in the next three or four weeks he will be out. So until he recovers, I don’t know what we’re going to do. It’s not because you’re from the base that you’re entitled, it’s on merit. Players play on merit. Vanderlan plays, because he has merit.”

Afterwards, Abel admitted Endrick’s talent, but reinforced that he will only receive chances if he earns it in training: “Endrick is a kid who has been smashing in the under-17 and under-20. Let’s see how he plays with defenders like Gómez, Luan and Murilo, because the opponent, as we level up, also increases. If he gets to the main and plays like he plays in the under-17s, 18s, he will play like the others play”.

The coach also concluded: “If he arrives and shows that he can compete for a place like the others, he will play, if he has difficulty, we will give him the necessary time as we do with everyone to adapt. It’s up to him, not me.”

As Abel said, at the moment Endrick is recovering from an injury (ankle). As soon as he recovers, he will remain at the disposal of the Under-20 squad, which will soon start the dispute in the decisive phase of the Brazilian Championship of the category.