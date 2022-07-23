Accused of killing motorcyclist, Bragantino player gets out of prison after paying R$ 242 thousand in bail | Paraiba Valley and Region

Accused of killing a motorcyclist, defender Renan left prison in Bragança Paulista (SP) after posting bail of R$242,000. Justice allowed the exit in custody hearing that took place this Saturday (23).

The Palmeiras defender who was on loan to Bragantino was arrested after being involved in a fatal accident this Friday (22). Hours after the accident, he underwent a blood test that found no blood alcohol, but the police ordered the arrest based on the officers’ testimony, who claimed that he had an odor of alcohol and that he had confessed to drinking.

Renan was not yet qualified. He had gotten a driving permit, but that was suspended after he committed an infraction. He was indicted for manslaughter – when there is no intent to kill – with the qualification of driving without a license and under the influence of alcohol.

In the decision, the judge granted him freedom on bail of 200 minimum wages. In addition to activity restrictions and a ban on leaving the city and country.

“In view of the foregoing, I grant the provisional release of the fined Renan Victor da Silva, upon collection of bail, in the amount of 200 minimum wages; in addition to the commitment to attend all acts of the process, when summoned, keeping an updated address in the records; prohibition from going to bars, brothels and concert halls; prohibition to leave the region without judicial authorization; and, obligation to hand over your passport to the federal police, within 72 hours; all under penalty of revocation of the benefit”, he said in the decision by Judge Fábio Camargo.

To g1the player’s defense informed that it will post bail and that Renan will continue to collaborate with the investigations.

Without a license and under the influence of alcohol

After the accident, the State Highway Police (PRE) was at the scene and found that the player had an odor of alcohol, in addition to having a bottle of drink near the vehicle. The agents asked him to take a breathalyzer test, but Renan refused and was taken to the police station.

According to the Civil Police, the player told the police that before the accident he had spent the night at a party in Campinas and confessed to drinking there.

Also, Renan didn’t have a license. According to the PRE, he had a driving permit, which is done before the official document. However, in the period in which you have the permission, it is not allowed to commit infractions, under penalty of loss, what happened to the player.

With that, he was indicted for indicted for manslaughter – when there is no intention to kill – with the qualification of driving without a license and under the influence of alcohol. The penalty for the crimes does not allow bail, and so he was kept in prison.

The accident happened around 6:30 am on the highway on the Rodovia Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira. According to the police, Renan was in the car when he invaded the opposite lane and hit the motorcyclist. The victim, Eliezer Pena, 38, could not resist his injuries and died at the scene.

Eliezer was married and the father of two young daughters. He had started his new job last week. On social media, friends and family mourned his death.

The boss, who was already a friend of footvolley games on weekends, was revolted to see the player at the door of the police station. The scene was captured in a video that went viral. (See video below)

