Activists glue hands on Botticelli in protest – 07/22/2022 – Illustrated

Protesters from the environmental activism group “Ultima Generazione” ––or “Ultima Geração–– glued their hands to the glass protecting the canvas “A Primavera”, by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli, on display at the Uffizi gallery in Florence. conceived 540 years ago, being one of the symbols of Renaissance art.

The activists themselves filmed the action, sharing the images on social media. “If the climate collapses, all civilization as we know it collapses. There will be no more tourism, no more museums, no more art,” reads a Twitter post. Another publication calls for everyone’s engagement in the environmental cause, because “it’s time to stop fossil fuels.”

In the video, a woman joins the group and holds up a sign, which reads ––”Ultima Generazione No Gas No Carbone” (Ultima Geração, Sem Gás, Sem Carvão). All activists were forcibly removed by gallery security. According to Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, the trio have been denounced and are barred from returning to Florence for three years.

Earlier this month, activists from the “Just Stop Oil” group ––or Stop Oil–– glued their hands to a replica of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper” on display at the Royal Academy in London. Not long ago, a man drew attention to environmental issues, hitting with a “Mona Lisa” pie, also by Da Vinci, at the Louvre museum in Paris.