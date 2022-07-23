After gasoline, Petrobras does not rule out reducing diesel prices

With the 4.9% drop in gasoline prices at Petrobras refineries, which came into force on Wednesday (20), speculation and bets that there will also be a reduction in the value of diesel fuel increased. This fuel is sold in Brazil at a price between 2% and 3% higher than in the foreign market; before the adjustment, the price of gasoline in refineries was 8% higher than abroad (R$ 0.30 per liter).

The decrease was possible due to two main factors: the government’s tax reduction policy, implemented in recent weeks, and the maintenance of the exchange rate at a high level, which generated a slight increase in the reference prices of diesel and gasoline in the international market.

According to Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), the cheapest liter of gasoline R$ 0.20 has zeroed the fuel gap in the domestic market in relation to that sold in the Gulf of Mexico, used as a reference in negotiations in Brazil. “There was room for reduction, due to the drop in prices in the international market. From a technical point of view, this readjustment makes sense”, says Sérgio Araújo, executive president of the association.





In a note, Petrobras says: “The reduction of R$ 0.20 applied to the prices of gasoline sold by Petrobras followed the evolution of international reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for this product, and is consistent with the pricing practices, which seek balance with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate.”

At PPI comparison (Import Parity Price) of the two fuels with domestic prices, calculated by Abicom, the average lag of gasoline on Wednesday (20) was 0%, and that of diesel oil was 3%. This indicates that the first reached parity, zeroing the price difference in relation to the international market. Diesel had a reduction in the positive lag, which decreased even more throughout the week, reaching 2% on Thursday (21) and Friday (22).

The association informs that, for the calculations, the values ​​for gasoline, diesel oil, exchange, RVO (Renewable Volume Obligation) and maritime freight, at the close of the market of the previous day, are used as reference.





the diesel

If the stabilization of the price of gasoline internationally contributed to the reduction of its value in the domestic market, the decrease in the lag of diesel did not have the same effect, yet, due to volatility. “Diesel is being traded in Brazilian refineries at a value 3% above international prices, making it possible to reduce prices in Brazilian refineries in the order of R$ 0.14 per liter”, assesses Araújo.

For him, Petrobras should wait for a greater stabilization of the foreign market, perhaps until the middle of next week, to then decide on the reduction. “Today, the possibility of a small decrease in the price of diesel sold here exists, but you have to be very careful. They cannot get ahead and then go back. There is still a lot of uncertainty because of the crisis in gas supply from Russia. for Europe”, explains the president of Abicom.





Despite not confirming, Petrobras also does not rule out a drop in the price of this fuel: “With regard to diesel, it is important to clarify that each oil-derived product has its own market and valuation dynamics, according to its global supply and demand balances. In this way, Petrobras continues to monitor the market and, due to competition issues, cannot anticipate its decisions on maintenance or price adjustment.”

For Luciano Losekann, professor of economics and coordinator of the Energy and Regulation Group at UFF (Federal Fluminense University), decisions involving diesel demand greater care from the oil company. “It is a product that we need to import more, the share of imports in the domestic supply is greater, and the market is short, the international demand is also great. It is difficult to make a prediction about Petrobras’ pricing, taking into account that the last steps in this matter were influenced by political interference”, he says.

In addition to being unstable outside Brazil, diesel has higher prices than gasoline in the country, as it has benefited less from the new government measures. Federal taxes were no longer levied on it, and ICMS rates were lower, close to or below the percentages adopted for essential products (between 10% and 18%, depending on the state). After state rate cuts, the drop in pumps was just 1.2%.





Risk of shortage

The high international demand for diesel can be seen as a safety issue, according to Losekann. “The government has been talking about reduced stocks. All over the world, there are countries reviewing their stocks, some have experienced shortages, others are worried about supplies. In our case, it would be interesting to maintain international parity, to stimulate imports and avoid a reduction of stocks”, evaluates the professor.

Araújo, from Abicom, says that between 25% and 30% of the diesel consumed in Brazil comes from abroad, which makes the country dependent on imports. “From September onwards, there is also a greater movement, it is the time of the most intense transport of the crop, and the availability of fuel is low”, he says.

For him, the government is attentive to stocks. “I don’t believe in a generalized shortage. It may happen in one or another port, for a few moments, but it will be a punctual thing”, says the executive president of Abicom.





The price of diesel oil, which rose 14.26% in June, and was even sold by Petrobras at R$ 5.61 per liter, caused road transport freight to also rise, compared to May 2021. and 2022. “A transfer of the increase in costs to the price of freight is already happening, however, still slowly. online cargo transport platform, which enables the hiring of autonomous drivers by carriers.

According to the IFPF (Freight Price Freight Index), calculated from the platform’s data, the price per kilometer per wheeled axle of rice shipments, for example, rose 8.11% that month, rising from R$0. .90 in 2021, to R$ 0.98 in 2022. The value of freight for beans rose 13.02%, from R$ 0.81 to R$ 0.91. This has an impact on the price of almost all consumer products, which depend on road transport to go to industries and to supermarkets and stores.



